Punjab assembly elections: New faces and veterans

The voting for 117 assembly seats in Punjab will take place on February 4. The ruling BJP-SAD alliance faces a turf challenge from Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s AAM Aadmi party, which is making its election debut in Punjab after winning Delhi. Here’s a brief profile of all the new faces fielded by various political parties in the state:

Rakesh Pandey

Congress, Ludhiana North

5 wins in 6 attempts, now the 7th: Pandey, 62, has been MLA for five times from Ludhiana (North) and is contesting for the seventh time in a row. He won the first four times in a row before losing to the BJP’s Harish Bedi in 2007. The first victory was in 1992, during the era of terrorism in Punjab. In 2002, Pandey became a minister in then CM Capt Amarinder Singh’s cabinet. His father Joginderpal Pandey, a former Union minister, was assassinated by terrorists in 1987.– By Kanchan Vasdev

Gulzar Singh Ranike

SAD, Attari

5TH ATTEMPT BY PARTY’S SC WING HEAD: Ranike is a four-term MLA contesting is his fifth consecutive election from the same constituency. He began his political career by getting elected sarpanch of Ranike village in 1983. Elected MLA in 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2012, Ranike was first inducted into Parkash Singh Badal’s cabinet in 2007 with the portfolios of dairy, fisheries, welfare of SCs and BCs, sports & youth affairs, and animal husbandry. After winning in 2012, Ranike was given most of these portfolios, the exception being sports and youth affairs which Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal handled himself. Ranike also heads SAD’s SC wing.

Rupinder Kaur Ruby

AAP, Bathinda Rural (SC)

THE STUDENT CANDIDATE: Ruby, 27, is pitted against SAD candidate Amit Rattan and Congress nominee Harvinder Singh Laddi. She was given the AAP ticket after working as a volunteer for four years. A Masters degree holder in Law, Ruby is pursuing her PhD from Punjabi University in Patiala. She hails from Bathinda; her father is a retired government employee. She plans to continue her studies even if she wins the election. “Victory or defeat does not matter. I have been among the people for the last four years and will continue to do so. I will squeeze in some time for my studies also,” she says.