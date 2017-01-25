Punjab assembly elections: Namesakes from Majitha won’t say why in fray

Two namesakes of Congress candidate from Majitha, Sukhjinder Singh Lali Majithia, are in the race as Independents. The first is Sukhjinder Singh from Dhaul Kalan. Asked why he is in the fray, he has no specific reason to offer. “It is like a gamble. Maybe I can win it.” Asked if sitting MLA and minister Bikram Singh Majithia indulged in corruption, Singh says, “He has done some good development.”

Sukhjinder says though he worked as a SAD activist with minister Gulzar Singh Ranike in Attari Assembly constituency, the latter has no objection to him contesting elections against Bikram Singh Majithia.

The second Sukhjinder Singh from village Tand in Baba Bakala, also contesting from Majitha, says he has nothing to say about Bikram Singh Majithia. “It is your choice to contest or not. Everyone has his or her own capabilities. I cannot say anything about Bikram Singh Majithia.”

When pressed, he says, “I cannot disclose it for privacy reasons. His working style is different and mine is different.”

Himmat Singh, namesake of AAP candidate Himmat Singh Shergill, says, “I have been contesting as an Independent. Bikram Singh Majithia is doing very good work. I was with him. I am still with him. But I am contesting elections.”

Another Independent from Majitha, Waryam Singh, too concedes he was with Majithia in past. “I cannot tell you on phone why I am contesting,” he says.