Punjab assembly elections: ‘Infighting’ mars BJP’s Sankalp Yatra in Jalandhar

BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo) BJP Punjab chief Vijay Sampla. (File Photo)

Punjab BJP president Vijay Sampla’s Vijay Sankalp Rath Yatra was marred by alleged infighting as Sampla’s supporters and those of Minister Bhagat Chuni Lal were engaged in a scuffle near Ravidass Chowk.

People were held up due to traffic snarls caused by the yatra which reached Jalandhar around Thursday afternoon. The yatra got a good response from party workers and supporters only in Jalandhar Central constituency or part of Jalandhar West while the crowd was thin elsewhere. Even a stage was put up on the road and small bus stops, close to the bus stand, by putting up a stage and hoarding in violation of the code of conduct.

Near Ravidass Chowk, when Bhagat Chuni Lal’s son Mahinder Bhagat was addressing the gathering, Sampla’s supporters began shouting slogans against him. Also, in West constituency, Robin Sampla, a close confidant of Sampla, and his supporters put up boards demanding change in West candidate as Robin has been demanding ticket from that seat.

In Jalandhar Central, the yatra passed through Rama Mandi, BSF Chowk, Ladowali Road, Shastri Market, Company Bagh, Jyoti Chowk and Dr Ambedkar Chowk. In Jalandhar West, the Rath was welcomed at Ravidass Chowk, Model House Chowk, Basti Sheikh, Babrik Chowk, Jagjivan Ram Chowk, Basti Gujan Adda, Evening College, Jhandia Wala Peer, Patel Chowk and Kapurthala Chowk. In Jalandhar North, the Rath traversed through Workshop Chowk, Maqsuda TPT, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Industrial Area, Sodal Chowk, Doaba Chowk, Kishanpura Chowk, Railway Road, Khingra Gate, Devi Talab Mandir, Doaba Chowk and Preet Nagar Gurdwara Sahib.

Addressing gatherings, Vijay Sampla said, “Development in Punjab is all because of the Akali-BJP coalition government which has passed on the benefits to each and every section of society.”