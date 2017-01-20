Punjab assembly elections: In poll season, migrants have many suitors again

Migrant workers campaign for Congress in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh Migrant workers campaign for Congress in Ludhiana. Gurmeet Singh

With over 40 lakh migrants from 28 states living in Punjab, of which nearly 13 lakh are voters, all political parties in the fray in the state are making all efforts to woo them. Though these migrants, who live in rural as well as urban areas, attend election rallies in large numbers, they say they are not given due importance in election manifestos of political parties.

A majority of these migrants are from UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

“I have requested Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and and Lalu Prasad Yadav to campaign in Punjab. I am hopeful they will come next week,” said Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh.

BJP too is expected to bring in Union ministers like Kalraj Mishra and Giriraj Kishore.

In December 2009, following violent clashes in Ludhiana’s Dhandari Kalan between migrants and Punjabis, the state government had even formed a welfare board for migrants. Though it did not do any significant work, its chairman Ram Chander Yadav says, “Four month back, we got approved a system of issuing caste certificates for migrants. In addition to this, castes like Yadav, Gosian, Goswami, Rabri and Saini were included in the Backward Classes category a month ago. This will benefit migrants a lot.”

According to Yadav himself, these were last-minute efforts by the SAD-BJP government before the Assembly polls even though the demand had been pending for the last 10 years. He, however, blamed Congress for stopping the “caste certificate facility” in the fag end of its government’s tenure.

With polls days away, migrants still seem undecided or are keeping their cards close to their chest.

Vipul Shukla, who heads Poorvanchal Vikas Parishad, says, “In Ludhiana alone, there are nearly 6 lakh migrant voters in rural and urban areas. We are yet to decide which party to support. We all come here for work and earn by working hard. However, despite our major contribution in Punjab’s industrial and agricultural economy, we are not given due importance in politics. None of our representatives is ever given an Assembly ticket. We don’t even get any party positions while we are called to gather crowds for rallies. Political parties need to clarify what they will be doing for us when they will come in power.”

Hargobind Tiwari, chairman of NGO Justice for Migrants, says, “Our main concern is that migrants who come here for work should be given due respect and should be heard in police stations. Police work on pressure from the ruling alliance MLAs and we want to end this culture.”

Besides Ludhiana, Jalandhar too has significant migrant population. In Jalandhar North and Central constituencies, migrants account for not less than 25% of the electorate while in Patiala Urban, the figure goes up to 30%. In Amritsar Central, they form more than 20% of the electorate.

In Ludhiana, there are two councillors, Radhey Krishan and Thakur Debi Singh, from among the migrants. Both are Independents and have not joined any political party.

According to Tiwari, Punjab politicians often say they only want a Punjabi to contest polls. “So, why are they so keen to seek votes of migrants? They need to answer this too.”

AAP’s campaign committee chairman Bhagwant Mann, when asked what his party has planned for migrant voters, said, “We consider them a part of Punjab and hence we will be working for the welfare of one and all. We don’t want to divide people on the basis of caste or the state which they come from.”

Similar was the reply by state Congress vice-president Sunil Jakhar.