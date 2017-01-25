Punjab assembly elections: I want to bring change in politics… I will change the face of Mohali, says Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu

SAD candidate T P S Sidhu campaigns in Mohali. Express SAD candidate T P S Sidhu campaigns in Mohali. Express

It’s a cold day. SAD candidate Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, who now uses “Captain” before his name, takes his breakfast quickly with warm water. When he discusses his day’s schedule with his strategists, he gets a call that a party worker has died in Phase 11 in Mohali. Sidhu abruptly leaves his home in Sector 34, Chandigarh, to condole the death of the party worker. After spending around half an hour with the family of the deceased, Sidhu leaves for the Punjab Mandi Board complex where he has to attend his first meeting of the day.

On his way he explains why he prefixes his name with Captain.

He claims he is proud of having served in the Army, and having served people when he was a bureaucrat.

“When I was asked to contest elections, I agreed. I discussed this with my family. They all were very supportive; my wife, son and daughter all supported me. My wife is more actively campaigning than me. She has a political family background,” Sidhu says.

When Sidhu’s cavalcade, including a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova, reaches the Punjab Mandi Board complex in Phase 11, he addresses a gathering and promises to serve people with honesty. He reminds employees of the Mandi Board of his tenure as the board’s secretary and of his “honest” administration.

Attacking sitting MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, he alleges that the MLA has never gone to the Punjab Chief Minister seeking funds for development and never attended meetings of the district development committees.

“You have given him 10 years. Give me five. I will change the face of Mohali. You just compare the report card and he will get zero marks,” the SAD candidate says.

After finishing his speech, Sidhu leaves for the next meeting at Manana village near Kharar which is the last village in Mohali constituency on Kharar’s border.

Before Manana, Sidhu’s cavalcade halts in Phase 7 where he takes rest.

Taking a glass of warm water, Sidhu checks newspaper clippings and then directs his public relations officer to release his statements.

Asserting that his only agenda is development and he wants to bring more industry to generate employment, Sidhu says, “Being a DC, the first thing I did was ensured cleanliness in the city. I made sure that there should be no littering. The other thing I did was beautification of the city.”

Discussing problems of the area, he says there is an issue of waterlogging in low-lying places like Phase 1, Phase 3B2, Phase 5, Phase 4 and Mohali village. He claims when he was DC, they along with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) worked on a project to change the sewerage lines and a team from Punjab Engineering College too was invited to carry out a survey.

“City bus service I feel is one of the biggest demands now. When I was DC, it was one of my priorities. Now the MC is looking after it. Routes have been finalised and soon the service will start,” he says.

He adds that if he is elected, implementation of the need-based policy will he one of his first priorities.

Sidhu’s next engagement is a function organised by an Akali leader in Phase 2, where he refrains from delivering a political speech.

“I want to bring change in politics. People say that the educated should come into politics. I have told all the party leaders that we will not go for a loud campaign and will not deface public property by pasting posters. If I want to bring some change, I will have to start with myself,” he says.

After attending the religious function, Sidhu leaves for Manana village where several youths of the village have organised a function for him. Most of the people belong to the milkmen community.

On his way to Manana village, Sidhu claims that when he was the DC, he identified around three acres of land for setting up a big dairy farm where all people who own animals can go.

“I identified the land near Jhampur village. At that time I also ordered construction of a boundary wall of the farm. After that, I was transferred to Mandi Board,” he says.

After having a spoon of Dabur Honitus which Sidhu keeps in his car as he has to speak for long durations, his cavalcade reaches Manana village. He is welcomed with garlands.

Most of the people who are present in the gathering are youths.

In his speech, Sidhu says he belongs to an influential political family of the state and worked on important posts, so he knows how people’s works can be done.

He reiterates some of the promises, including atta-daal scheme and free power, made in the SAD manifesto. He promises that he will work for the betterment of farmers of the area.

When Sidhu is delivering the speech, an ex-serviceman, Harnek Singh, tries to seek an audience with him but in vain. When pointed out Harnek’s plight, Sidhu says, “I myself am an ex-serviceman. So I have a soft corner for them. I will look into the matter.”

On his way to his next election meeting in Sector 68, Sidhu gets a call from one of his strategists who asks him to reach a studio in Sector 70 to record an advertisement. Sidhu obliges his strategist and in the recoding room, he reads out slogans prepared by the SAD high command for their candidates. After the recording, he leaves for Sector 68 where a large number of senior citizens are waiting for him. Asserting that he wants one chance, he claims that he has many plans for the senior citizens and reminds them about his works done as a DC.

It is 5 pm when Sidhu finishes his speech. Sidhu has one more meeting scheduled in Sector 78, following which he has to attend a workers’ meeting at the party office in Phase 3B2.

In Sector 78, Sidhu promises people that he can work better than the other candidates. He also talks about empowering women as mostly the fair sex forms the audience.

“He was a good DC but now time will tell whether he gets a chance [as an MLA]. He must work hard,” says a woman who is working as a private teacher.

Sidhu leaves with a promise to bring a change in politics. The voters, however, leave the venue without discussing much.