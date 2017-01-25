Punjab assembly elections: Can’t depend on parties, say independent candidates

Parbhod Chander Bali files nomination as Independent from Amritsar (North), an Assembly seat currently held by Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi. Express Parbhod Chander Bali files nomination as Independent from Amritsar (North), an Assembly seat currently held by Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi. Express

Having led the fight against illegal structure outside the house of Punjab’s Local Bodies Minister Anil Joshi in Amritsar and successfully removed it with the help of court orders, RTI and social activist from city Parbhod Chander Bali is now contesting against Joshi from Amritsar (North) Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate.

The Municipal Corporation of Amritsar was initially reluctant to demolish the room constructed outside Joshi’s residence in Medical Enclave locality for his security personnel despite court orders, but Bali took the fight to the Punjab and Haryana High Court and got a favourable order on January 5, a day after code of conduct for the February 4 Assembly elections was imposed.

“Joshi was local bodies minister. But encroachment mafia was most active in his own constituency. I am contesting elections to expose how Joshi failed as minister. This is my first election and it is against the encroachment mafia. I won one battle against Joshi, but it didn’t end all illegal encroachment. So, I have decided to fight as Independent,” Bali says.

Like Bali, Harjinder Singh of Bhikhiwind is in the fray from Khemkarn to raise the voice of taxi union. “Nobody talks about our issues. I run a taxi and I am president of the taxi union. We have been facing exploitation every where. From police to transport officials, everyone takes us for granted. We are used for fetching crowds for political rallies. So, I have decided to fight elections for the sake of all drivers and owners of taxies across Punjab,” says Harjinder Singh.

Disciple of famous musician Ravinder Jain and now an Independent candidate from Boha, Guru Dutt Sharma teaches music. “I had coined the demand of one job for every household before Captain Amarinder Singh. All the political parties have demolished the system and this is is the reason I have decided to contest the election to fight for the youth,” Sharma says.

Sukhdev, contesting as Independent from Dinanagar, claims to be labourer who works with a labourers’ union. “The difference between rich and and the poor has been increasing day by day. Everyone should have equal rights in resources. Traditional leaders keep shifting between traditional parties and it changes nothing. We are fighting for change,” says Sukhdev.

Contesting from Qadian as Independent is Charanjeet Kaur, whose husband is an advocate. Claiming to be former sarpanch of Lel village, he says, “I decided to field my wife as I think she will be able to connect with women working in self-help groups. I have remained attached with SAD for long time, but I am not happy with them now.”

Stanam Singh, activist of Akhil Bhartiya Sangharsh Dal, is contesting as Independent from Amritsar West. “I am fighting for roti, kapda aur makan,” he says.