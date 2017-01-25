Punjab assembly elections: After years, an SAD village on border is ready to switch

Neshta village in Amritsar. Adil Akhzer Neshta village in Amritsar. Adil Akhzer

A huge hoarding carrying a picture of Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is lying inside the house of Lakhwinder Singh, a farmer. Singh was earlier a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporter, but recently, when the hoarding was installed outside his house by SAD workers, he brought it down quickly. The reason: Singh’s preferred party, for which his family has voted several times in the past, is not their favourite anymore for not only his family, but most of this village located just one kilometre away from the Indo-Pak border.

As Punjab prepares for a three-cornered election, this village, where people are mostly farmers, may throw a surprise for SAD this time. Many of the families have decided not to cast vote for their SAD as they blame their sitting MLA Gulzar Singh Ranike, a minister who represents Attari reserved constituency, for not performing.

“We have voted a few times for them (SAD) in the past. But they have disappointed us,” Lakhwinder told The Indian Express. “This time we have decided to vote against the party. Construction of new roads and flyover are not development. I think development is employment of youth.”

Lakhwinder, who has two children, says he will vote for Congress this time. His elder son passed high school examination a few months ago and made an attempt to qualify the I-lets. “What is the point to ask him to study more when there are no jobs for those who have degrees. I am not alone in this village who is angry with the government. You ask any villager here. Everyone wants a change here,” he said.

Is AAP an option for the villagers? “They are fighting among themselves. They have no vision for the state. So how can they run this state,” says Lakhwinder.

A few months ago, this border village was evacuated when Indo-Pak tensions escalated. Singh says the evacuation ordered was not a “good decision”. “It caused inconvenience to the villagers. The step was not needed at all,” he says.

Such is the anger among the villagers that the village sarpanch is not even asking villagers to vote SAD. “In last elections, we asked for votes from the villagers and the village followed us. This time, we know the mood of the people is against the government and we have conveyed to mantri sahib (Gulzar) that this time, we will not ask for votes,” says Harjinder Singh, who looks after the work of his mother, the village sarpanch. “This time, we have decided to let the people decide,” he says, adding that his family would have to vote for Akalis as they belong to that party.

As per the 2011 census, Neshta village has a population of 1,864, of which 987 are males and 877 are females. The village has around 1400 votes.

Harjinder says 80 per cent of people have gone against the government in the village. “There are a number of reasons for it. Mantri sahib brought a different mahant (priest) to this village. It triggered anger among the people here,” he says.

“Jobless youth and growing drug menace are adding to resentment among the villagers,” says Harjinder. “Everybody is taking about Congress here. Maybe because Captain Amarinder has promised a job to each household.”

Another complain villagers have is that that minister doesn’t listen to their grievances. “When there is an issue, we approach mantri sahib. He calls the SHO, but nothing happens. This village has around 70 per cent of the youth who are unemployed. Government has not done anything to address this,” says another villager, who didn’t want to be named.

Sardar Balajinder Singh (50) has voted for Akalis in the past. This time, his family is yet to decide which party to support. But, he says, SAD is not an option.

Referring to an accident last year nearby to his village, when eight children died in a bus accident, he says the government announced compensation. “It (money) is yet to come into their accounts. So why will we support them again,” he says.

“This time, we will give a chance to Congress because they are pro-farmers,” says Satnam Singh (35), citing the Congress’s stand on the SYL issue.

People also mention an announcement made in October last year by CM Parkash Singh Badal, who sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the long-pending demand for a stadium in a nearby village. The money, according to the villagers, is yet to come. “He announced money, but it is yet to come,” said Dilbagh Singh, a farmer in the village. “So I have decided not to vote for SAD this time.”