Punjab win will be my gift to Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu confident Congress would form government in Punjab. (file photo) Sidhu confident Congress would form government in Punjab. (file photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that Congress’ win in Punjab would be his “great gift” to vice-president Rahul Gandhi. “Will give Rahul Gandhi great gift with Congress’ revival,” he said. Speaking to reporters outside the polling booth in Amritsar, Sidhu expressed confidence that the Congress would form government in Punjab. “Is dharm yudh mei satya ki jeet hone wali hai. Hum sure hain ki sarkar Congress ki banegi. Yahan se Congress ke jhande mei danda lagega,” he said. Sidhu was accompanied by his wife Navjot Kaur to cast his vote. Sidhu’s son Karan Singh also spoke to reporters and said he was confident his parents would win. “Very confident of our win, did door to door campaigns got positive response about my mother and father,” he told news agency ANI.

Three-time former BJP MP from Amritsar seat, Sidhu, jumped into the fray as a Congress candidate, claiming that his mission is to “save Punjab” and oust the ruling Badals who “looted” the state. He has maintained that he left BJP as it “chose alliance” with Akali Dal while he “chose Punjab”. The 53-year-old politician’s entry has overshadowed other contestants who are in the race for the Amritsar East seat, including Rajesh Kumar Honey (41), the district president of BJP and a councillor of the party.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh had earlier said Sidhu is a “foot soldier” of the party and had joined without any condition. While campaigning for Congress candidates at places like Zirakpur, Mohali and Kharar, Sidhu heavily criticised the Badals and urged voters to ensure that they were thrown out of power. Revealing how Congress would provide jobs to each household, as announced in the manifesto, he had said jobs can be created by ensuring that the taverns across Punjab are run by the state government.

Attacking AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal he had said that the Delhi government has barely provided 1,400 jobs to the youth. “Aao jo topi wala hai, oh topi pauga thvanu, ohnu puchio kinni jobs Delhi vich create kitti. Mei ankare dassa unhe 1,400 naukri lagvai hain (The politician who wears a cap, ask him how many jobs he has created in New Delhi. I will tell you the figures; he has just provided 1,400 jobs to people).”

