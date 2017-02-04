Latest News

Punjab polls: Arvind Kejriwal urges people to vote

Kejriwal in his tweets in Hindi and Gurumukhi urged the people to exercise their voting rights to chose the best for their state.

By: IANS | Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2017 10:10 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is counting on the voters of Punjab, on Saturday urged the people in the state to go out and vote. Punjab began voting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the state at 8 am. Kejriwal in his tweets in Hindi and Gurumukhi urged the people to exercise their voting rights to chose the best for their state.

“Today is election day. Everyone must go to vote and take people of your village along with you and vote for honest politics,” Kejirwal asserted in two different tweets. There are 22,614 polling stations in Punjab. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

