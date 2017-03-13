Punjab: Anandpur Sahib AAP meet turns into damp squib

A DAY after Aam Aadmi Party’s defeat in the Punjab Assembly election, its Hola Mohalla conference at Anandpur Sahib, scheduled in anticipation of a victory, turned out to be a “no show” on Sunday. Neither volunteers nor leaders turned up for the conference at Panj Piara Park in Anandpur Sahib even though state AAP affairs in-charge Sanjay Singh arrived in Chandigarh from Delhi, apparently intending to address the conference despite the party’s defeat late on Saturday. Sanjay Singh had in a Facebook post on Saturday evening asked volunteers to reach Anandpur Sahib by 2 pm. But a few volunteers showed up and Singh stayed put in Chandigarh before returning to Delhi on Sunday evening.

Only about 100 volunteers and three unsuccessful candidates from Mohali, Chamkaur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib went into a huddle at a party worker’s house in Nukiwal village.

AAP’s Mohali candidate Narinder Singh Shergill denied that the senior leadership had planned to take part in the Hola Mohalla conference. “It was not a big programme. No senior leader was supposed to come,” he said, adding that a planned venue had been occupied by devotees at the Anandpur Sahib gurdwara. As it had been difficult to clear the area for the programme, it was decided to hold it in the house of a volunteer.

Hola Mohalla is celebrated every year in Anandpur Sahib and it is an occasion for political parties to organise shows of strength. AAP’s winning candidate from Rupnagar, Amarjit Singh, also attended the gathering for a short period.

In their speeches, the losing candidates promised that AAP would continue to work for the people. “Don’t be disappointed,” Dr Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP candidate from Chamkaur Sahib, who lost by over 10,000 votes, told the gathering. He continued, “We have given a tough fight to the traditional parties. Despite our party being four-years old, we have won seats in the state. We have to continue this fight and we will continue to keep working for the people.”

Singh later said the party did not perform well because all “the opponent parties joined hands to keep AAP away from power”. He said, “Akalis were aware that we would end the drug mafia and corruption in the state. They (SAD) switched their votes to the Congress.” Singh added that in the next one week a “manthan” would be held where the party would introspect on what went wrong.

Shergill said all the candidates would discuss the poor performance with the leadership. He said the party had emerged stronger and would take up people’s issues by being a strong opposition.

“In every constituency, we have bagged a large number of votes and, for the first time, a party, which is not a traditional outfit, will be the main opposition party in the state. It is a big achievement for us. As an opposition party,

we will ensure that all promises made by Captain Amarinder to his voters are delivered,” said Shergill.