Punjab: 6 expelled leaders say they will not leave SAD

SIX LEADERS from Kharar have said that they will not leave the party despite being expelled by SAD. They also alleged that though they had supported the party candidate, they were not asked to campaign during the election. The expelled leaders also said that it was a one-sided decision by the party high command.

Paramjeet Kaur Badali, a zilla parishad chairperson and daughter of senior party leader Ujagar Singh Badali who is among the six expelled leaders, said her entire family had served the party and she would not leave SAD now as it was a one-sided decision. She, however, said that if their party president has taken the decision, they are bound to accept it.

“We were never asked to campaign by the party candidate. My father did not want to campaign and he expressed his desire the day the ticket was announced. Now the party has expelled us. I just want to know what was our fault,” she said.

When asked whether they were approached by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she refused and said that she was not approached by the party and right now, she had no plans of joining AAP. She also said that she was approached by the Congress.

“Why we will join other parties, we are still workers of SAD and we will remain so. I cannot say about others but as far as my family is concerned, we have no plans,” she maintained.

Sources in the party, however, said that all the six expelled leaders were approached by Congress and AAP. Ujagar Singh Badali, who contested the 2012 Assembly election on SAD ticket, however, refused to comment, saying whatever happened was unfortunate.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expelled Paramjeet Kaur Badali, her husband Sahib Singh Badali, Mandeep Singh Khijrabaad, Major Singh Sangatpur, Kurali market committee president, Tejpal Singh Kurali, and Gurwinder Singh Doomcheri for anti-party activities.