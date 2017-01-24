Projects pending, SAD & BJP candidates seek votes with ‘completion’ promise

Shiromani Akali Dal logo. Shiromani Akali Dal logo.

With several development works promised by the SAD-BJP alliance still pending, the party is now seeking votes by promising to completing these works if they form the government for the third consecutive time. The SAD-BJP candidates are also trying to convinced people that these pending works can only be completed by their party as others will never complete the works started by them.

“Asin Punjab vich changia sarkan banwaiyan, pull on Sutlej river, change school, badde hasptal, te hor bhi development de kamm karvaye hunt e jhere reh gaye ne oh agli aan wali term vich poore ho jange par oh tahin hovega je tijji var bhi asin ande han, tw saanu vote karo baki partian ne kuch ni karma. (We have made good roads in Punjab, bridge on Sutlej river, meritorious schools, hospitals and other development works were also done by us and those which are left would be completed in the third term but it will be possible if we come to power as other parties will not carry forward these ongoing pending development works, so vote for us so to complete the pending works ,” said Punjab Cabinet Minister Ajit Singh Kohar, who is contesting from Shahkot assembly segment.

“I will complete all your pending works if you give me chance. I will solve problem regarding installation of mobile tower, abolition of octroi, construction of roads,” said another SAD candidate from Jalandhar Cantt, Sarabjit Singh Makkar.

“I have got installed sewer system in various towns under our constituency and remaining works related to sanitation works in the villages are going on and would be completed soon if we are voted to power. The government has literally brought out a development storm and if you want that all your pending development works be completed then you have to choose ‘Badal saab’ again,” said Bibi Jagir Kaur.