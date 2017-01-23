Probe AAP foreign funding, they’re getting money from anti-national groups: Anand Sharma

Congress MP Anand Sharma Congress MP Anand Sharma

CONGRESS LEADER and former union minister Anand Sharma on Sunday demanded a probe into the foreign funding allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party.

Addressing mediapersons, Sharma said that the AAP needed to take action against their MLA who had been openly meeting separatist Sikhs in London.

“The AAP has been getting funds from anti-national groups based in foreign countries. One of its MLAs went to London to get funding from separatist groups. Some powers across the border are against peace in Punjab,” said Sharma.

Sharma even said that Punjab did not want to be governed the way Delhi government was being run by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said that the AAP government in Delhi was being run from the Tihar Jail as its MLAs were lodged there.

To a question on rebel candidates, Sharma requested those who had been denied tickets in these Assembly polls to withdraw from the race and strengthen the party’s hands against the SAD and AAP. The Congress fight, he said in response to another question, was with different parties in different segments, depending on the issues relevant to that region.

Confident of a Congress victory in these polls, the AICC leader said the party would emerge the clear winner in Malwa, Doaba and Majha regions, which had been suffering badly under the Badal misrule. The Badals, he said, had ruined the state to promote the interests of their kin and associates. “Sukhbir … Sukhvilas mein aaram karen,” Sharma said.

Asked about the party’s chief ministerial candidate, Sharma said that it would be declared soon.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu joining the Congress, Sharma said that the former cricketer had shown wisdom by not joining the AAP. “It is ridiculous if AAP had offered him a Deputy Chief Minister’s post without winning the election. Even otherwise, Sidhu has said that he is a born Congressman,” Sharma said.

The Congress leader attacked the BJP-SAD as well. He said that it was actually the RSS running the government and not BJP. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is himself an RSS activist. It is the RSS that is running the country’s government,” he said.

Sharma said that Punjab was full of scams and voters would punish the SAD and BJP. Drugs were a reality in the state which has over 1.25 lakh heroin addicts, besides 2.30 lakh other addicts.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal both were good actors and both want to portray themselves as poor.

On demonetisation, Sharma said that he failed to understand why the Prime Minister was promoting Paytm which was not safe at all.

“Debit card system was hacked. Digitisation is not safe. The Prime Minister and Finance Minister have no right on the bank accounts owned by people. Also, PM Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should disclose how much black money they collected from this drive. The demonetisation drive has created a crisis everywhere,” he claimed.

Sharma addressed an election rally in support of Balbir Singh Sidhu, the party’s candidate from Mohali.

Addressing the gathering, he said that Punjab which was once known for its prosperity and fame has now turned into a pale shadow of itself. The land of Baba Nanak, Gurus and Prophets which also gave countless warriors is now plagued by problems like drugs, unemployment, farmers’ suicide and deterioration of value system.

He said that 23,000 industries had been closed down in Punjab and at present the state had around 75 lakh unemployed people.

The former minister said, “Congress is the only hope that can bring Punjab growth back on right track. Congress’s Punjab manifesto talks about proposed plans and policies to boost industries, agriculture and other sectors in the state.”