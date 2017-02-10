Post-poll, candidate returns to do masters

Congress candidate from Fazilka, Davinder Singh Ghubaya youngest candidate in the Election areana attending classes in Panjab University Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo by ShubKarman Dhaliwal Congress candidate from Fazilka, Davinder Singh Ghubaya youngest candidate in the Election areana attending classes in Panjab University Chandigarh on Thursday. Photo by ShubKarman Dhaliwal

AFTER AN exhausting campaign, Davinder Singh Ghubaya, the youngest candidate in the election arena, has returned to the Panjab University campus. Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, he said that though he belonged to a political family, the decision to contest election was a novel experience for him.

Describing his experience in the Punjab polls, he said, “My first encounter with the political world was when I used to campaign for my father during the Lok Sabha election in 2014. At that time, I would give speeches and get a hang of things in the political world,” said Davinder. He added, “To be honest, the people in my halqa pushed me to contest which made things very easy for me as they would campaign for me tirelessly. The struggle could have been much more had it not been for the local people who supported me in my campaign.”

As Ghubaya junior returned to the economics department to attend his final semester classes in his MA (economics honours integrated course), the response of his peers makes him shy and smile as they call him, “Ki haal ha aaun aale MLA sahab (How are you future MLA)”. “Everybody has expressed his/ her happiness and wished me luck when they came to know that I contested the Punjab Assembly election. Teachers and friends have been encouraging, supportive as they help me with my studies. Now, with exams approaching, there is a lot to be done. Moreover, my friends from the department came to canvass for me in my constituency which was of great help and encouraging,” added Davinder.

Being the youngest comes with high expectations but also acted as a trump card while campaigning as the people of Punjab especially in his constituency Fazilka want badlav (change). “The people across Punjab are fed up of the old faces which have failed to deliver on the promises. Sentiment among the youth and old alike is that they have been cheated and they want to give an opportunity to youngsters to bring in change,” said Ghubaya.

He also asserted that Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is contesting from Jalalabad, would face a crushing defeat. “The people are going to hand a crushing defeat to Sukhbir Badal because the SAD-BJP government has failed to deliver and people have a great deal of anger against their poor governance.”

For the 25-year-old, top priority is to provide employment and set up schools and colleges for boys and girls. “Our area being close to the border has no industry. So, I will work to bring industry so that the youth in our area gets employment. Another major issue is that there is no college and school to provide quality education to boys and girls. I will make sure that a school and college come up so as to provide youngsters with education and learning,” added Davinder.

