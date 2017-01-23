Polltime in Patti: Of rural homes, less than 7 per cent have salaried member

The Industrial Training Institute in Patti town trains 125 students every year. Of the batch that graduated in 2015-16, 11 are known to have got jobs – six at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Noida, one at the BHEL plant at Goindwal and four in Patti itself: two as paid trainees at ITI, one with Punjab State Power Corporation, one with Punjab Roadways. It is unclear what the rest are doing.

The previous year, the institute placed 10 students outside Punjab, and four at workshops in Patti.

In Patti, as in many small towns in Punjab, there are few jobs outside the informal, unorganised sectors.

Watch What Else Is making News

The Socio-Economic and Caste Census 2011, results of which were made public in 2016, shows that only 6.55 per cent of 62,571 households in rural Patti (urban Patti has 8,886 households) have salaried jobs, of which the maximum are in government. The highest earning member in 63 per cent of these households earned less than Rs 5,000.

Over 9,000 households in Patti (15,174 persons), are enrolled under MGNREGA. Of these, 2,102 people come forward to demand jobs and 1807 were provided jobs for an average of 19 days each.

Forget jobs, a recent survey by ITI in Patti showed there are not enough units in all of Tarn Taran district where its students can be placed for the training module of their course.

The BHEL unit takes in 72 trainees, but from a national merit for training. PSPCL conducts a test to select students for a two-year training programme, but there is no guarantee of jobs at the end of it. Around 5,000 PSPCL trained linemen have been protesting statewide for jobs. The Punjab Roadways workshop in Patti can take in eight students.

The biggest private industrial unit is a distillery owned by Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, contesting from Kapurthala. “We don’t want our students to start their lives from a distillery,” said an ITI official.

Apart from this distillery, which comes up in the news for floating environment norms, Patti has no big industrial unit. Mukhtiar Singh, who runs Kafan Bol Peya organisation against drugs, has led a protest against this distillery in 2009 for alleged violation of environment norms. “We have no big industry in Patti. There are some very small workshops,” Jarnail Singh, instructor and placement cell-in-charge, said.

Everyday 200 workers from Patti catch a train to Amritsar, about 50 km away. The passenger train takes an hour more than the bus to reach Amritsar, but the ticket is only Rs 10.

At the station, 50-year-old Gurdial Kaur, who works in a blanket factory, says she is paid Rs 110 for an eight hour-day. “My monthly average is Rs 2,500. They cut the salary if I don’t reach on time,,” Gurdial says.

Bhinda, 35, also boards the train every day; he pulls a rented rickshaw in Amritsar. “I pay Rs 200 per day, and earn between Rs 200 and 300, then return,” said Bhinda.