Poll percentage revised to 77.36 per cent in Punjab after repoll

A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote. (Representational Image) A woman gets her finger inked before casting her vote. (Representational Image)

The poll percentage in Punjab after repolling in some booths has been revised to 77.36 per cent, a tad lower than 78.6 per cent announced earlier for February 4 Assembly elections. “The latest percentage for Punjab Assembly polls after repolling is worked out at 77.36 per cent,” an official at the state election office said here today. The percentage of third gender voting was also revised to 23.61 per cent, it said. The revised poll percentage is lower than 78.57 per cent voting witnessed in 2012 Assembly polls.

As per the information given by state election office, out of 1.98 crore electors, around 1.54 crore had exercised their franchise. The percentage of female voters who exercised their franchise was 78.12, while the male voting percentage was 76.69 per cent. Constituency-wise, the highest polling percentage was 88.92 per cent in Sardulgarh Assembly seat while lowest was in Amritsar West at 60.01 per cent.

On the Election Commission’s order, repolling was held on February 9 at 48 booths under Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency and five Assembly segments after Voter-Verified Audit Paper Trail and Electronic Voting Machines malfunctioned in these stations during the February 4 polls. The repolling was held at 12 polling stations of Majitha Assembly seat, nine each of Muktsar and Sangrur, one each of Moga and Sardulgarh while 16 polling stations of Amritsar Parliamentary constituency.

Punjab witnessed a three-cornered contest between ruling SAD-BJP alliance, Congress and new entrant Aam Aadmi Party. Key contestants whose fate has been sealed include Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh in Patiala and Lambi seats, Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in Lambi and his son Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalalabad.

The results will be declared on March 11.