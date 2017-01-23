Poll Diary: ‘Making’ of a CM

At Amritsar’s Company Bagh, Navjot Singh Sidhu was interacting with morning walkers when someone from the crowd, pushing and shoving to shake hands with him, yelled: “Hon vale CM nu tan mil layeye. (Lets meet future CM)”. Everybody laughed. Sidhu couldn’t see who said it, but replied swiftly: “Main CM bnaun wala. (I am the one who makes the CM). Everyone laughed again. Another person shouted: “Sidhu ji hun Amritsar Chad Ken na jayeyo. (Please this time don’t leave Amritsar)”. Maybe Sidhu didn’t hear, but he didn’t answer this one.

Congress Ditty, Mann’s Riposte

“Chaunda ae Punjab, Captain Di Sarkaar (Punjab wants Captain’s government)’ is a jingle that blares away at all Congress rallies. Bhagwant Mann has composed his own riposte to it: “Chaunda ae Punjab, Captain di haar lagataar teeji vaat” (Punjab seeks Captain’s defeat, third time in a row).

Tongue-Twister

It seems that the travail of switching from one party to another is taking a toll on Navjot Kaur Sidhu. This is what she had to say on the issue of drugs: “Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka ji da sapna hai ki Congress nu nashamukt karna hai.” (It is the dream of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to make Congress drug-free).

For Whom the Heart Beats

Call it fear or pragmatism, some voters in Malwa region of Punjab have flags of more than one party flying at their houses. Question them about it and they say the local political leaders got the flags fixed and they could not say no, “What is in a flag? These are just show. The heart is beating for someone else. Nobody will see us while we vote,” says Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Arniwala village in Jalalabad.

Another One-liner

In his first press conference after joining the Congress, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was not as scathing about the BJP as he was about the Badals. Asked why, he said the BJP has only 23 out of the 117 seats in Punjab, and people say even a jathedar is stronger than a BJP MLA. Sidhu rued that though he did go to the BJP with his charges against the Badals, he was told they were alliance partners. “I said I can’t stand these people. I did not campaign for them. There are no ifs involved. Agar meri chachi ke mooche hoti toh main usko chacha kehta,” he said.

One Helipad, Two High-flying Leaders

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and PPCC Capt Amarinder shared their campaign date in Ludhiana on Sunday. Amarinder arrived before Jaitley. The BJP workers were tense as his helicopter remaining stationed at PAU’s helipad, and Jaitley was to land at the same place. Someone had forgotten to tell the pilot that Amarinder would fly to his next stop from Sahnewal, but in the absence of instructions, he wasn’t going anywhere. It was the police who broke the news to him, and it was only after he cross checked and took off that Jaitley’s chopper landed at the helipad, much to the relief of the waiting BJP workers.