Poll code: Amritsar municipal corporation stops ongoing recruitment

ALL POLITICAL parties have been promising jobs to youth to win their votes in the upcoming Assembly election, Municipal Corporation of Amritsar (MCA) has, however, stopped an ongoing recruitment process to fill 150 contractual posts of sanitation and Beldar workers, citing code of conduct for Punjab polls a reason behind the move.

What was initially planned as a one-day walk-in-interview, MCA was surprised as its call had received unexpected response from youth in the state, where providing jobs is among big promises being made by all the parties. Congress has promised creating 55 lakh jobs, Aam Aadmi Party 25 lakh and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) 10 lakh jobs in case they win the 2017 election.

Around 4,200 aspirants across the state, who have applied for the fourth class job in the local body, are not sure whether the Election Commission would allow MCA to go ahead with recruitment.

Beginning on December 21, 2015, It had become a hectic task for the MCA to interview candidates and it could interview only 1,500 before the code of conduct for Assembly elections came into force.

MCA Joint Commissioner Alka said, “Initially it was planned as walk-in-interview. But our premises was packed with 4,200 applicants on the interview date on December 21. Then we decided to form groups to conduct the interview on daily basis. Around 1500 candidates appeared for the interview before imposition of code of conduct.”