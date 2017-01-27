PM Narendra Modi steps up poll heat: Congress an opportunist, will have any tie-up to survive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offered a sword by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI1_27_2017_000150A) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offered a sword by Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at the Vijay Sankalp Yatra rally for Punjab Assembly elections in Jalandhar on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI1_27_2017_000150A)

With a week left for campaigning in Punjab where assembly elections will be held on February 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a scathing attack Friday on the Congress, accusing it of “political opportunism” and describing it as a “sinking ship” which people should not board because it was not going to take them anywhere.

Addressing a rally in Jalandhar, Modi sought support for Parkash Singh Badal of the ruling SAD, urging people to vote him in for a third straight term. “Ever since I was (BJP) in-charge of Punjab affairs and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Badal Sahib has held my hand and guided me. Whenever he meets me, he only discusses issues of Punjab’s farmers and the poor,” he said.

As Rahul Gandhi raked up the issue of drug menace in the state at a rally in Majitha, the Prime Minister hit back: “Kuchch logon ke paas jab koi political mudda nahin hai, to woh Punjab ki aan baan shaan par daag lagana chahate hain, yehan ke naujawano ko duniya bhar me badnaam kar rahe hain (some people who have no political issues to raise are tarnishing the image of Punjab and discrediting its youth the world over).” He said Punjabi pride had been tarnished by such statements and the assembly polls will be the best way to reply to such remarks.

The Congress, he said, is “like water and changes it shape to suit its political needs”. He used a line from a song of a Hindi film to make his point: “Paani re paani tera rang kaisa”. “It is a strange party. It tied up with the Left in West Bengal to survive in the state. Whatever they (Left) gave (as seats), it accepted… In Uttar Pradesh, it attacked the Samajwadi Party in its yatras. Then it went for an alliance… It saw an opportunity in the feud within the SP,” he said.

The country, Modi said, is witnessing the results of “politics of destruction” over the last 70 years. “Now, we have started politics of development,” he said. Referring to demonetisation, he claimed he had been facing “atrocities” for the last three months. “Mujh par pichchle teen mahino me bahut zulm hue hain. Par yeh Modi hai, zulm ke saamne jhukta nahin” (I have been subjected to many atrocities in the last three months. But I am Modi, I will never give in to atrocities.”

“Earlier, when one used to pick up the morning newspaper, one would only see how much money we lost (kitna gaya) in 2G, coal scam… but now newspapers tell you how much is coming back (kitna aaya),” he said.

