Punjab needs govt that can ensure nation’s security, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at the rally in Faridkot's Kotkapura on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday invoked national security and Punjab’s location on the border with Pakistan to ask people to vote for the ruling SAD-BJP alliance. Without naming either AAP or Congress, he asked voters not to entrust the work of government in a sensitive state like Punjab to “outsiders” or to “those used to leading luxuriously relaxed lives”.

Modi made the remarks while addressing a SAD-BJP rally in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district, which was at the centre of the 2015 desecration incidents. Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister blamed Pakistan, AAP and Congress for the incidents that led to state-wide protests and violence. Bargari village, where the first incident of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib was reported, and Behbal Kalan where two protesters were killed in police firing, are both close to Kotkapura town.

Modi said that those responsible for the desecration would be traced and punished. It has been over a year since the Bargari case was handed over to the CBI. The PM also accused the Congress of defaming Punjabi youth by labelling them as drug addicts. “Rajneeti apni jagah hai, Punjab ke naujwanon ke bhavishya ko barbaad karne ka kaam mat karo. Par ye paap in logon ne kiya hai (Politics aside, do not destroy the future of youth of Punjab. But these people have committed this sin),” Modi said.

Asking voters to keep in mind “the nation’s security”, Modi said: “Ye sarhadi rajya hai. Pakistan Punjab ki dharti ka upyog Hindustan ko tabah karne ke liye mauke ki talash mein rehta hai aur agar yahan sarkaar dheeli dhali aa jaye, sarkaar bahri logon ki aa jaye, sarkaar aisho aaram karne walon ki aa jaye… sirf Punjab ke logon ka nuksan ho jaye aisa nahi… poore Hindustan ke logon ko ek sankat ke daur se gujarana hoga. Isliye mere pyare bhaiyo aur bhehno, Bharat ki suraksha ke liye, Bharat ki surakasha ko koyee chot na pahunche isliye bhi Punjab ko aisi sarkar chahiye jo sarkar desh ki suraksha ki bhi guarantee ho (This is a border state. Pakistan is always looking for an opportunity to use Punjab as a platform to destroy India and if there is a callous government, if there is a government of outsiders, if there is a government of those leading luxurious lives… it is not just the people of Punjab who will suffer… people across the country will have to pass through a rough phase. So, my dear brothers and sisters, for the sake of the nation’s security, to ensure that the nation’s security does not take a hit, for this reason also, Punjab needs such a government that can guarantee the nation’s security.”

Earlier, Sukhbir hit out at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for aligning with forces responsible for terrorism in the state. “You will be surprised that Kejriwal spent last night in Moga at the house of Gurinder Singh, a general of Khalistan Commando Force who shot a priest, cut and threw tails of cows in temples and threw cigarettes in gurdwaras. Ten to 15 days ago, Kejriwal held an hour-long meeting with the Babbar Khalsa International chief in Mohali.”

Kejriwal is reaching out to those people who vitiated the atmosphere [in Punjab] for 20 years, who we stopped from having their way, who we kept in check,” Sukhbir said. He urged Modi to get the desecration case probed at the earliest to expose the “forces” behind the sacrilege, saying the incidents took place after AAP’s advent in Punjab. The “Army attack with tanks and cannons” on Golden Temple and demolition of a Piau (water dispenser) outside a Delhi gurdwara, he said, were the “biggest” acts of sacrilege. Modi assured him that the CBI would thoroughly investigate the case.