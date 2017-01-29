PM Modi Faridkot rally highlights: One leader is disrespecting Punjab’s youths by calling them drug addicts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During an election rally at Faridkot in Punjab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday focused his address on farmers while also launching a scathing attack on Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. The state that has an Akali Dal-BJP government goes to polls on February 4. Modi underlined that Akali Dal is the only party in Punjab that is asociated with farmers and assured that their income will double by 2022. The PM also said those found guilty of desecration incidents will not go unpunished.

Here are the live updates:

02.20 pm: We have decided to double the income of the farmers by 2022, says PM

02.10 pm: In a reference to Aam Aadmi Party, PM said, “Those who have come from Delhi send them back. Ask them to fulfill their promises done to the people in Delhi first”

02.00 pm: Since the last two years we have got the ample opportunity to work and take Punjab to its heights. CM Parkash Singh Badal has left no stone unturned in doing this, says PM

1.55 pm: The leader of one party is disrespecting Punjab’s youths by calling them drug addicts, says PM

1.50 pm: Those who have insulted the Guru Granth Sahib will be punished by law, says PM

1.45 pm: Those who couldn’t be trusted to do justice with Anna Hazare can’t even be trusted to do justice with Sukhbir Singh Badal, says PM

1.40 pm: When the government is chosen in Punjab the fate of the entire country rests with it, says PM Modi

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd