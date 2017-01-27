Latest News

PM Modi to address rally in Jalandhar today

Punjab will vote on February 4 and the counting will take place on March 11.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd after attending the 68th Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Kamal Kishore (PTI1_26_2017_000006A) Prime Minister Narendra Modi  (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab on Friday to lead the election campaign of the Akali-BJP coalition. He will address a rally in Jalandhar on Friday and another in Ludhiana on January 29. Besides, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ramlal, Narendra Tomar and Avinash Rai Khanna will campaign for the BJP candidates.

The BJP’s Punjab manifesto focuses on implantation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).The manifesto focuses on physical infrastructure, poverty elimination, education and health care. The BJP’s manifesto for Punjab includes free education till PhD for girls belonging to economically weaker sections and job for every family.

