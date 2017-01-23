Captain, Sidhu have hurt Sikh sentiments: H S Phoolka

AAP leader H.S.Phoolka .Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh AAP leader H.S.Phoolka .Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

AAP leader H S Phoolka on Sunday criticised the Congress for comparing PPCC chief Captain Amarinder Singh with Mard Agambra, the title used for Sikh Guru Gobind Singh.

“PPCC secretary Harbans Singh Pandher compared Captain Amarinder Singh with Mard Agambra at Fatehgarh Sahib yesterday (Saturday), which is highly deplorable and condemnable,” Phoolka said.

He added that the Congress deliberately did this “shameful act” to disturb the peace of Punjab by instigating Sikhs.

Meanwhile, the head granthi of Fatehgarh Sahib Gurdwara Bhai Harpal Singh has stated that Pandher should be summoned before Shri Akal Takht Sahib for this “shameful act.”

The AAP leader also criticised Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for distorting a Sikh couplet through his statement in Amritsar, in which he reportedly “Jab tak Congress bahal na karau, Sidhu nam na kehau”.

“As a Sikh, doesn’t Sidhu know what wrong he has done by distorting the religious couplet used for Guru Gobind Singh?” Phoolka said. “Sidhu’s statement indicates that the Congress was dumped in Punjab and he (Sidhu) was brought in by Rahul Gandhi to revive it in Punjab,” Phoolka said.

He added that even the former cricketer would not be able to revive the Congress in Punjab. Phoolka said SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar has taken serious note of Sidhu’s act and advised him to refrain himself from doing such acts.