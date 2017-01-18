People need to rise against nefarious designs of AAP: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Lashing out at AAP leaders for allegedly fomenting communal disharmony and violence in Punjab, Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the people need to rise against there nefarious designs which aims to create chaos in the state. (Source: Express Photo) Lashing out at AAP leaders for allegedly fomenting communal disharmony and violence in Punjab, Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the people need to rise against there nefarious designs which aims to create chaos in the state. (Source: Express Photo)

Lashing out at AAP leaders for allegedly fomenting communal disharmony and violence in Punjab, Union minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the people need to rise against there nefarious designs which aims to create chaos in the state. Addressing an election rally here, she said it was not a coincidence that the incidents of sacrilege started and increased with the emergence of AAP after 2014 Lok Sabha polls and now there is a sudden thaw in such acts following arrest of an AAP legislator from Delhi.

“Circumstantial evidence makes it clear who were behind such provocative sacrilegious acts which shook the communal harmony in the state and led to emergence of hardliners who are now hand-in-glove with AAP,” she said. The SAD leader cautioned the people of Punjab to be vigilant against “machiavellian conspiracies” of AAP leaders.

She also exhorted Punjabis to rise against their (AAP’s) “nefarious designs” which aims to create chaos and anarchy in the state which has been put on rails of development in the last 10 years and progressing fast. The SAD leader said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has been changing his stance on Punjab river waters while moving from Punjab to Delhi via Haryana and in each state he takes a different position depending on his interest.

“He would speak one thing in Punjab, another in Haryana and advocate for the third in Delhi and file entirely different affidavit through his government in Supreme Court,” she said. “None, not his partymen, would believe him as he changes his colours more frequently than chameleon,” she said, adding each vote to AAP would be suicidal for Punjab.

Her attack on the Congress too was equally virulent. Harsimarat said those who are promising skies to people should be at least reminded of what the Congress had done for them from 2002 to 2007 when Amarinder Singh himself was the Chief Minister.

The Congress had brought the state to the brink of financial disaster and to bail out the state from dire fiscal straits, Amarinder’s government had stopped free power, welfare schemes were abandoned and there was total ban on recruitment by a man who is now promising jobs for all families, she said. He would repeat his standard practice once he is back to power, Harsimrat claimed.

She assured that Narender Modi government has already sanctioned over Rs 40,000 for the road infrastructure for Punjab and there would not be any dearth of funds for development in future too. Unfortunately, all this may come to stand still as both Congress and AAP have adopted confrontationist approach with the Centre and would oppose even the union government at all cost sacrificing even the national interest, she said.