Pawan Kumar Bansal campaigns for Deepinder Singh Dhillon

Former Union minister Pawan Kumar Bansal addressed public meetings in Derabassi constituency in favour of party candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday. He accused the SAD-BJP government of dragging the state to the verge of bankruptcy in their past 10 years of misrule.

He also blamed the sitting Akali MLA for his failure to develop the constituency up to the expectations of the general public. Bansal alleged that the SAD-BJP government has ignored Derabassi to such an extent that the constituency is crawling over 50 years back on the development front.