Patti activist who lost his son told to halt campaign against drugs during elections

Punjab election authorities have declined permission to Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd employee Mukhtiar Singh to carry on his campaign against drugs during the assembly elections. Mukhtiar Singh’s son Manjit Singh had died of drug-related causes on March 26, 2016 and has since been running a campaign named Kafan Bol Peya against drugs. He had requested the state’s chief electoral officer for permission to carry on the campaign in the polls. In a short reply, the office of the CEO said, “As election code of conduct is in place, so permission to campaign against drugs in organised gathering cannot be granted. So he should resume this campaign after election code of conduct will be lifted.”

“Elections are a period when drugs are supplied free to youth and I wanted to spread awareness,” said a disappointed Mukhtiar Singh Patti. “Many youth will taste drugs for the first time during the elections and it will make them addicts in the long run.” He called the reply unfortunate. “My son has died and only I know the pain of that.”

He hopes to submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendera Modi during the latter’s rally in Jalandhar on January 27. “I had written a memorandum to PM Modi for a shroud of my son, but Punjab police failed to arrange for sending it to the PM. So I have decided to submit a copy to the PM during his rally. I have requested the Jalandhar administration to arrange for it… I am confident he will meet me.”