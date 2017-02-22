Punjab Elections 2017: Parties trade barbs, police say ready for February 23

POLITICAL PARTIES in Haryana targeted each other on the issue of Satlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. The BJP leaders alleged that the move by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) to dig the canal on February 23 would weaken the stand of the state on the issue, while the INLD has alleged that the Congress and BJP were not protecting the interests of the people of the state. INLD had given a call to start digging of the canal at the Punjab-Haryana border in Ambala district. Many organisations in Punjab have also decided to be present at Kapuri in Patiala to prevent INLD from digging the canal.

The Punjab government has constructed a wall near the Shambu barrier to prevent protesters from entering. Senior officers of the Haryana police and administration visited the border to inspect the security arrangements made.

Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said, “The Punjab government has reconstructed a wall that was earlier present at the border, but had broken down. We will install wiring on it. Security measures are being adopted to ensure that law and order is maintained during the protest.”

INLD held its last leg of meetings at Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Ambala to mobilise party workers to join the protest.

Leader of Opposition and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that neither the Congress nor the BJP had any interest in protecting rights of people of Haryana. The parties are terming this as a “political gimmick.”

“The intention of the Congress on the issue of SYL became clear when the party’s manifesto for Punjab elections was released. SYL is the lifeline of Haryana. Despite the decision of the Supreme Court, digging work has not started. It is contempt of the decision of the SC,” he said.

Chautala added that no one was taking away Punjab’s share of water: They were “only demanding Haryana’s share.”

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Nayab Singh Saini, in a statement issued alleged that Chautala and the Badal families are colluding to weaken the stand of Haryana regarding SYL in the Supreme Court.

They said that under the leadership of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who is serving 10-year jail term in teachers’ recruitment scam, INLD was vitiating the atmosphere of the state by inciting the people to undertake digging of the canal. They added that Om Prakash Chautala, who is presently on parole, is going around the state and inciting the people to undertake digging in the name of strengthening social ties.

The ministers claimed that all facts in the matter were in favour of Haryana and the SC had directed Punjab to release water to Haryana. However, the INLD was hindering the process by inciting people of the state to violate the law.