Parkash Singh Badal gets notice for ‘provocative’ speech

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Parkash Singh Badal received a poll violation notice from the Returning Officer (RO) of Sultanpur Lodhi Assembly constituency in Kapurthala district, on Tuesday evening for making a “provocative speech” against the Aam Aadmi Party at a rally on January 20. Dr Charumita Shekhar, the RO of Sultanpur Lodhi, said the notice was issued after scanning the speech in which Badal had used provocative words. She added that Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh has also been apprised of the incident for further action. Now, the CM has to reply to the notice within 48 hours.

Earlier, Badal’s daughter-in-law and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also made a provocative speech after an attack on Sukhbir and she, too, was served notice. At a rally, the CM had said, “Kuch Aam wale leaders vekh lo apne supporteran nu kehnde ne akaian de ittan, pathhar maaro, chittar maaro. Dekho, je asin kuch kariye tan ghadar ho jaaoo (These leaders of AAP are asking their supporters to hit Akalis with bricks, stones and shoes and see if we resort to the same then there would be a revolt).”

On January 11, a shoe was hurled at the Punjab CM in his own Lambi constituency and his son and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal, too, had faced stone pelting at his cavalcade in Jalalabad, his constituency, a few days earlier. And, the CM was speaking in that context here during the rally in favour of SAD candidate Upinderjit Kaur from Sultanpur Lodhi.