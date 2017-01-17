Parkash Singh Badal faces protests during Lambi rally

Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Residents of Sikhwala village in Lambi constituency staged a protest against a local Akali leader when Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal was addressing a public meeting on Monday. Led by Jagjit Singh Kalsi, the protestors started raising slogans outside the venue against Tejinder Singh Middukhera, a confidant of Badals, as soon as the Chief Minister started addressing the gathering.

Badal, though visibly irritated by the protest, however, finished his 12-minute speech, and later asked the protestors about their grievances.

Their complaint dates back to November soon after the demonetisation move when a few residents of neighbouring Kukhanwala village tried to break the queue outside a bank in Sikhwala village. When the residents of Sikhwala protested, a scuffle broke out between both sides. “We went to Middukhera, who is the (Akali) incharge of Kukhanwala village. But he supported those residents of the other village and no police action was taken against them. Then after a few days, my nephew Gurvinder Singh was badly injured by those villagers. This is goondagardi. And these people are like Badals’ men. We will not allow that,” said Kalsi.

He said when Badal came out and started enquired about the problem, “I told him the entire story.”

Middukhera when contacted said he had nothing to do with the issue. “It is a fight between two parties. How should I be held responsible?” he asked. Badal addressed a number of public meetings Monday in the villages of his Lambi constituency, where the Congress has fielded its top leader Captain Amarinder Singh while AAP has fielded Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh.