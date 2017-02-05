Paper trail machines: 22 replaced in district

There was no VVPAT machines at Nabha. These machines has been introduced for the first time in this election. (Express) There was no VVPAT machines at Nabha. These machines has been introduced for the first time in this election. (Express)

As many as 22 Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were replaced in Mohali district after they developed technical snag during polling. The VVPAT machines, which gives out a print-out confirming the voter’s choice has been registered correctly in the EVM, has been introduced for the first time in this election.

Officials said as many as 16 VVPAT machines were replaced in Mohali constituency alone at different polling stations. The machines could not give print-outs following which the voters complained to the presiding officers at these polling booths. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mohali constituency Returning Officer (RO) Anuprita Johal said they received complaints from the voters that their slips were not being printed after which the 16 VVPAT machines were replaced.

“There were no other problems. People complained that they were not getting the prints. We had reserve machines in place, so we got them quickly replaced and directed all the presiding officers to show the slips to the voters so that they could be satisfied,” Johal said.

Similarly, Dera Bassi RO Ruhi Dhuggi said that they had to replace six VVPAT machines due to technical snags. She added that there were no other complaints from the polling booths.

“We used the machines for the first time, the machines showed errors while printing the slips. We did not want to take any chances so all the machines were replaced by our staff,” she said.

In Kharar, though no VVPAT machines was used but one Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) had to be replaced as it failed to function. Kharar RO Maninder Kaur Brar said that there were no complaints from any party and no VVPAT machines were used in the constituency.