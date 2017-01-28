‘Paid news’: CM Parkash Singh Badal, Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal get notice

Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo) Parkash Singh Badal (File Photo)

THE RETURNING Officers (ROs) of Lambi and Jalalabad Assembly constituencies have served notices to Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal over the issue of paid news on the PTC news channel. According to a senior Election Commission official, the notices were issued based on the disproportionate coverage being given to the father-son duo in the channel, in which, Sukhbir, incidentally, has a major stake. Badal and Sukhbir have been asked to respond as to why the expenses for the news being covered on them should not be included in their election expenses.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said the notices were issued by the ROs concerned under the ambit of paid news and the candidates had to respond. It is learnt that the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), set up to keep an eye on paid news in newspapers and TV channels, had noticed the anomaly. It is also learnt that the MCMC has also found paid news in a Hindi newspaper favouring the chief minister and issued a notice that the cost of the news item, Rs 24,000, going by its size and advertisement rate, be added to his poll expenditure.

According to the letter written by the Additional District Electoral Officer, Kulwant Singh, the news report was found to be favouring Badal and also it does not carry the reporter’s byline. “If the respondent does not reply within 48 hours, then it will be assumed that he accepts that this is paid news and expenditure will be booked as per ECI guidelines,” the letter reads. A similar notice on paid news in a Punjabi newspaper has also been issued to Sukhbir. Here again, the MCMC found that the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate had been favoured and that it should be treated as paid news.

Majithia complains against Congress candidate

The EC has received a strongly worded complaint from Punjab Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, against his Congress rival, Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia, stating that the Congress candidate was hobnobbing with gangsters and terrorising voters. Interestingly, Bikram, who is said to hold complete sway in the area, has told the EC that Lalli Majithia had unleashed terror with the help of gangsters, who were dreaded criminals and proclaimed offenders.

The complaint says Bikram had complained to the EC on these lines earlier, too, but no action was taken. “Sukhjinder Raj Singh, alongwith the gangsters, has been terrorising voters by visiting their houses late at night and threatening to eliminate them in case they do not work for him in the elections,” said the complaint, adding that the Congress candidate was accompanied by armed gangsters and that the police had failed to nab them despite knowing that they were proclaimed offenders.

And, in order to substantiate his allegations, Bikram Majithia has also attached photographs of the Congress candidate allegedly drinking alcohol with one of the gangsters and photographs of the gangster, Gurpreet Singh Gopi, carrying weapons. When contacted, the CEO said the complaint had been marked to the district police and a report was awaited. Sukhjinder Raj Singh was not available for comment.