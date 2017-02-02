Paid holiday on February 4 for Haryana government staff who are voters in Punjab

In view of Punjab Assembly elections, to be held on February 4, the Haryana government on Thursday notified the polling day as paid holiday for its staff who are enrolled as voters in Punjab, to enable them exercise their franchise. The holiday would be observed under section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act and section 135-B of Representation of the People Act in all Haryana government offices, education institutes, boards and corporations in respect of those staff of the state government who are registered voters in Punjab, an official spokesperson said.

Or such employees may avail special casual leave, paid, on that day, he said. It was also notified that employees of various factories, shops and private establishments located in Haryana, who are registered voters of Punjab, can take paid leave under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act for the same purpose.

The spokesperson said February 4 would also be a close day (holiday) for all shops and commercial establishments falling within the jurisdiction of Haryana only for the staff who are enrolled as voters in Punjab so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, under Section 10 of the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 (Punjab Act 15 of 1958).