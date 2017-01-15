Once people of Lambi are done with you, you won’t want to fight an election ever again: Sukhbir Singh Badal to Amarinder Singh

Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal

Describing Punjab Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh’s announcement about seeking permission from the party high command to contest from Lambi as a “pathetic and last-ditch attempt by a failed raja to stem the rot in his sinking ship”, SAD president and Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal Saturday urged Capt to take “quick permission” from the party’s central leadership to contest from Lambi before the nomination filing process comes to an end.

In a statement here, the SAD president said Amarinder had been resorting to “cheap theatrics since the last few months, including false promises of a farm loan waiver which had not been reflected in the party’s manifesto”.

“That he had asked for permission to contest against Parkash Singh Badal was another ploy to gain cheap publicity,” Sukhbir stated.

He said the fact of the matter was that the Congress was falling apart like a house of cards.

“There is widespread revolt against the manner in which party tickets are being distributed from Delhi. Some tickets are being changed days after being allocated. Many Congress men are passing no-confidence motions against Amarinder and he has become jittery. Add to this is the fact that the party has not announced its chief ministerial candidate and both Manpreet Badal and Navjot Sidhu are claiming they have been promised the chief ministerial berth by the party,” Sukhbir stated.

“In view of these developments, Amarinder had hit upon this idea to contest against Badal Sahab to project himself as the chief ministerial candidate, especially since he was finding the going tough in his home seat of Patiala. Amarinder probably wants to go down like a martyr. He wants to give the impression to the high command that he lost Patiala because he had to give time in Lambi, where he is sure to suffer a humiliating defeat,” Sukhbir said.

“The people of Lambi will teach him that they respect those who stay and work amongst them like Sardar Badal and not fly-by-night operators like him. Amarinder had proudly said this will be his last election, thinking he was standing as a chief ministerial candidate. After the people of Lambi are through with you, you will not want to fight an election ever again,” Sukhbir said.