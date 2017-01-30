On Sukhbir Singh Badal’s home turf, villages struggle to get clean drinking water

Sukhbir Singh Badal. Sukhbir Singh Badal.

From 4 am, queues start building up at the two hand pumps near Chak Pakhi village. Villagers from eight villages come here throughout the day to fetch drinking water. The ground water is unfit for drinking and hence people have no choice but to use the hand pumps to draw water from the canal. The reverse osmosis machines in the village have been lying defunct. At his public meetings, sitting MLA and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal has said that thanks to him, the constituency received Rs 700 crore over five years for roads, waterworks and upgrade of sewers in rural and urban areas.

Kashmir Singh, a Chak Pakhi villager who sells chai pakoras from small stalls, said the public health department had checked the water from the hand pumps and found it fit for drinking. “So, villagers start coming from 4 am and continue coming till 10 pm, in the summer, they even come till midnight sometimes.”

Baldev Raj of Chak Chhapriwala village said there was an RO at the village, but the panchayat had no funds to maintain it. “Deputy CM had spent Rs 1.67 crores in our village to metal the already constructed roads once again and our village pond has been widened by 4 inches. But our demand of clean drinking water fell on deaf ears.”

Satnam Rai of Chak Budho Ke village, who was on his motorcycle with a 30-litre water can, said, “Deputy CM says he is approachable. But he sits far behind at sangat darshans and we cannot even tell our problems to him. His OSD never lets him hear our problems. Otherwise, this minor work of RO maintenance would have been done by now.”

Randhir Singh of Kathgarh village said on January 9, a number of people from the village had gathered to meet Sukhbir when he came to campaign. “But we got to know that he changed his plan and never came to our village. The day before, his convoy was pelted with stones and perhaps that was the reason why he didn’t come. We just wanted to talk to him and get ourselves heard,” said Singh. He added, “We bring water on tractors, motorcycles or by whatever means a villager can bring. Those who have ROs in their houses, manage on their own. Our village has no sewage disposal arrangements either.”