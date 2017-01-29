NRIs hit the road for AAP in Jalandhar

Broom in one hand and AAP flag in the other, Punjabi NRIs took out a road show in Jalandhar on Saturday. Jalandhar is known as the NRI capital of Punjab. Under the banner of Chalo Punjab NRI Rally, the supporters started campaign from Bhagwan Ravi Das Chowk and headed towards the NRI dominated constituency of Nakodar, with a convoy of 100 cars and three buses.

As soon as the convoy reached Nakodar, all NRIs alighted from their vehicles and started dancing on the tunes of lyrics of the songs sung for AAP. The NRIs passed through seven constituencies of Jalandhar district and were welcomed by the residents. Joban Randhawa, the founder of Chalo Punjab Movement, said, “It is an honour our movement has now become a household revolution.”