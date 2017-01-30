No exit polls from February 4 to March 8, says EC

The Election Commission Sunday said exit polls were banned between February 4 and March 8 in the poll bound states of India, including the Amritsar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Citing provisions of section 126 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a spokesman of the Election Commission said, “Exit polls cannot be conducted and publicised by means of print and electronic media or dissemination in any other manner starting from February 4, 2017 at 7 am to March 8, 2017 at 5.30 pm.”

He added that display of any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any electronic media is prohibited during the period 48 hours, including the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in each of the phases in connection with the elections.