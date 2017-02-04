No action can be taken under model code: Chief Electoral Officer

CHIEF ELECTORAL officer V K Singh of Punjab on Friday expressed helplessness in dealing with the call given by a religious dera to cast vote in favour of SAD-BJP candidates, saying the matter does not come under the purview of the code of conduct and the Election Commission cannot do anything about it. When asked if the call given by Dera Sacha Sauda to its followers violated the SC judgment which prohibits seeking votes in the name of religion or sect, the CEO said, “We cannot do anything about it now. This matter is for the courts to take care of as the code of conduct is only limited to political parties.” When informed that certain candidates were already using the Dera’s call to seek votes and that video clips were available, Singh said he had not seen them.

Watch: Assembly Elections 2017: What Punjab Wants

Meanwhile, the first votes for the Punjab polls were cast by policemen through postal ballot. The CEO informed that for the first time in the state, 45,000 police personnel used postal ballot.

Polling will be from 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday. However, if voters are inside the polling station by 5 pm, they would be allowed to vote.

The EC expects polling to touch a record 85 per cent compared to 79 per cent in 2012 and 72 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Singh and V K Bhawra, ADGP Punjab Police and nodal police officer for the election, said over 2.07 lakh employees and 1 lakh police personnel have been deployed for the polls and 1.98 crore voters would decide the fate of 1,145 candidates from 117 seats at 14,177 polling stations. He said over 6 lakh first-time voters would exercise their franchise.

The CEO said there are 786 critical polling stations and 23 constituencies have been declared sensitive, adding that 5,573 trouble makers have been identified.

V K Bhawra, ADGP Election, said over 1 lakh police personnel would be deployed, adding that police have made a record seizure worth Rs 80 crores and also seized 416 illegal weapons.

He said 1,412 FIRs have been registered under Excise Act and 155 cases worth Rs 24 crore referred to the I-T department. Liquor worth Rs 8.58 crore, drugs worth Rs 17.52 crore, gold worth Rs 16 crore and Rs 10.05 crore cash have been seized as well as 40 cases of paid news were detected.

Singh said those who do not have voter ID card can use other documents, including Aadhaar card, passport, driving licence or service ID cards (with photograph) issued by central or state governments or PSUs.

The EC has also allowed bank or postoffice passbooks with photographs, PAN card, MNREGA job card, health insurance smart card, pension documents and authenticated voter slips can be used as identity proof.