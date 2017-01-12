Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Congress soon: Capt Amarinder Singh

Navjot Singh Sidhu Navjot Singh Sidhu

Ending the suspense over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s entry into the Congress, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh Wednesday said the cricketer-turned-politician would soon join the party “unconditionally”. Amid reports that Sidhu wants the party to appoint him as deputy chief minister in the event of the party coming to power and that a lack of assurance is delaying his joining the party, Singh said the decision on deputy chief minister would be taken by the party supermo at an “appropriate time”, he said.

“Sidhu’s decision to join the Congress was unconditional. No strings attached,” the former Punjab chief minister said. He said Sidhu would be the party’s candidate from Amritsar East, as announced by his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

“The delay in his joining was due to his professional commitments,” Amarinder Singh added.