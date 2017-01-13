Latest News

Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Cong in day or two, assured big role, says wife Navjot Kaur

She exuded confidence that Congress would sweep Punjab Assembly polls as people were fed up of the SAD-BJP rule and AAP had no roots in the state.

By: PTI | Amritsar | Published:January 13, 2017 8:55 pm
sidhu, sidhu congress, navjot singh sidhu, sidhu joins congress, navjot kaur, punjab elections, assembly elections 2017, punjab elections 2017, punjab polls, elections 2017, decision 2017, india news Kaur said Rahul Gandhi at meeting in New Delhi Thursday assured the Cricketer-turned-politician of a “significant role in Punjab” if Congress formed government in the state. (Express photo/File)

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Friday said her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the party in a “day or two” and has been assured of “significant” role in Punjab if it formed government in the state. She also said that either she or Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East Assembly constituency and if her husband fought elections, she would campaign for him.

“Sidhu will join Congress in a day or two. He has a big responsibility as he will canvass for the party across the state as a star campaigner,” she said. Kaur said Rahul Gandhi at meeting in New Delhi Thursday assured the Cricketer-turned-politician of a “significant role in Punjab” if Congress formed government in the state.

She exuded confidence that Congress would sweep Punjab Assembly polls as people were fed up of the SAD-BJP rule and AAP had no roots in the state.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 13: Latest News