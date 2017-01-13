Navjot Singh Sidhu to join Cong in day or two, assured big role, says wife Navjot Kaur

Kaur said Rahul Gandhi at meeting in New Delhi Thursday assured the Cricketer-turned-politician of a “significant role in Punjab” if Congress formed government in the state. (Express photo/File) Kaur said Rahul Gandhi at meeting in New Delhi Thursday assured the Cricketer-turned-politician of a “significant role in Punjab” if Congress formed government in the state. (Express photo/File)

Congress leader Navjot Kaur Friday said her husband Navjot Singh Sidhu will join the party in a “day or two” and has been assured of “significant” role in Punjab if it formed government in the state. She also said that either she or Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East Assembly constituency and if her husband fought elections, she would campaign for him.

“Sidhu will join Congress in a day or two. He has a big responsibility as he will canvass for the party across the state as a star campaigner,” she said. Kaur said Rahul Gandhi at meeting in New Delhi Thursday assured the Cricketer-turned-politician of a “significant role in Punjab” if Congress formed government in the state.

She exuded confidence that Congress would sweep Punjab Assembly polls as people were fed up of the SAD-BJP rule and AAP had no roots in the state.