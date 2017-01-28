Navjot Singh Sidhu to address two rallies on Saturday

CONGRESS LEADER Navjot Singh Sidhu will address two elections rallies in Mohali and Kharar on Saturday. He will address his first rally in Phase VIII in favour of party candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu and the second rally in favour of party candidate from Kharar Jagmohan Singh Kang. The party leaders said that Sidhu would address his rally in Mohali at 2 pm at Dussehra ground in Phase VIII and then he would address his second rally at Kharar grain market at 4 pm.

The BJP has also invited Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari for campaigning for SAD-BJP candidate Tejinder Pal Sidhu. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Vir Bhadra Singh will campaign for Balbir Singh Sidhu but his day of rally is yet to be confirmed.