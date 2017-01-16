Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi

At Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Sunday PTI photo At Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi on Sunday PTI photo

Keen to send across a message that all is well between them, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh and Sidhu will hold a road show together in Amritsar on January 19.

Neither the Congress nor Sidhu divulged whether the party had assured him of the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in case the Congress comes to power in Punjab.

Sidhu wanted to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul. Although a formal joining ceremony was not held, the Congress tweeted photographs of Rahul garlanding the former BJP MP and announced his induction.

“Known for his straight-talking, commitment to the cause of nationalism as also wit and humour, we are certain the Congress party will be immensely strengthened in Punjab and elsewhere with the entry of Sidhu,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.