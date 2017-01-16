Navjot Singh Sidhu joins Congress; but these old videos may embarrass him

(Source: File Photo) (Source: File Photo)

Putting all speculations to an end, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday formally joined the Congress and termed the moment his ghar wapsi by calling himself a born Congressman. The cricketer-turned politician said he was coming back to his roots and would be ready to work under anybody appointed by the high command and contest from where the party wants him to. Sidhu is likely to contest the Punjab assembly elections from Amritsar East. In the press conference, Sidhu lashed out at the Akali Dal and accused the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of looting the state and making the prosperous state “a pauper”.

Though, Sidhu may have called himself a true Congressman to woo the party veterans, a mention of his old statements against the Grand Old Party and its vice-president may leave him embarrassed. In the following videos, Sidhu can be seen openly ridiculing and blasting the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi on public platforms and in speeches during campaigns.

In the below video, Sidhu slammed Rahul Gandhi for comparing RSS with banned radical organisation SIMI. Sidhu is seen telling Rahul Gandhi to go to school and learn the difference between nationalism and treachery.

In another video Sidhu is seen taking on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his judicious use of words and questioning him for his helplessness. Sidhu goes on to say that no helpless man can be honest. “I don’t even know if he (taking a dig at Manmohan Singh) is a Sardar or not.” Sidhu is seen calling Manmohan Pappu PM and Hand of Congress (party symbol) as a tool for pickpocketing the people of the country.

Sidhu’s attacks were not restricted to the stage. His attacks continued on the parliament floor where he blasted the Congress as a Rajya Sabha MP. In this video, Sidhu is seen severely criticising the UPA government for ill management of resources in Punjab and underpreparation for disaster situations among other things.

Finally in this campaign video for Punjab elections last year, Sidhu goes all the way. He tells an engaged audience that Congressmen will come in the night with Rs 500 notes to you but don’t sell your integrity. He adds that they will come with crates of alcohol, and try to buy your honour in the night but this fight is one to be fought with your vote.

