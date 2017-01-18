Navjot Singh Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East, says not a personal fight

Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination papers from Amritsar East (ANI photo) Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination papers from Amritsar East (ANI photo)

Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his nomination as a Congress candidate from the Amritsar East constituency for the upcoming Punjab elections. Sidhu, who was a BJP Rajya Sabha MP earlier, had joined the Congress last week in the presence of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

“I am not fighting the election for myself. I don’t want any post,” Sidhu told reporters after filing his nomination in the constituency.

“This time, Punjab has to win, Punjabiyat has to win, every Punjabi has to win. The one who unifies will get respect. The one who creates rift will get disrespect,” the Congress leader was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

Amritsar East, which elected Sidhu’s wife in 2012 as a BJP candidate, was eventually confirmed even as there were reports in media that the Congress leader might be pitched against SAD leader and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalalabad. Sidhu’s entry into the Congress came after several months of speculation and a failed attempt by the former cricketer to establish a third-front party.

Sidhu’s jump into elections comes on the same day when Captain Amarinder Singh, who heads the Congress campaign, filed his nomination papers from Lambi constituency where he is contesting against chief minister and SAD leader Prakash Singh Badal. Singh is also fighting from his hometown Patiala seat.

