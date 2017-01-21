Navjot Singh Sidhu carries portable puja box to Chandigarh press conference

Navjot Sidhu arrived at his press conference in Chandigarh Friday carrying a portable puja box with two tiny idols. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Navjot Sidhu arrived at his press conference in Chandigarh Friday carrying a portable puja box with two tiny idols. (Source: Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Newly-anointed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surprised reporters at the Chandigarh Press Club on Friday when he carried his portable temple to the press conference. The cricketer-turned-politician carried a small wooden box to the venue and opened it reverentially before addressing the media. The box contained two tiny idols — a Shivling with a Nag, and a Nandi — along with some flowers. While Sidhu is known to be a devotee of Lord Shiva, the act of carrying a portable temple to the interaction was unusual. Hindustan Times reported that after Sidhu closed the puja box post the end of the press conference, he did not relent to journalist questions.

At the press conference, he launched a scathing attack on the Badal family, blaming them for the dire financial state of Punjab. Sidhu also alleged that whether it was excise, transport or tourism department, all were running into losses due to the Punjab government’s policy of favouring the business interests of the Badals.

“Punjab’s loss is directly proportional to S Badal’s gains. If with niti (policy), niyat (intention) are right, then development takes place. If the intention is to fill up your own house, is connected to one’s selfish interests, then destruction takes place. The Badals have destroyed Punjab and filled their own house. Lakhs of crores of rupees that was the right of Punjab have been used to increase personal property,” he said.

Speculations were rife that Sidhu might be projected as the chief ministerial candidate for Congress in Punjab. However, dismissing all rumours the 53-year-old politician lauded the leadership of President of Punjab Congress Committee Captain Amarinder Singh. Sidhu will be contesting from the Amritsar (East) seat. Congress sources also told The Indian Express that barring any last minute change of plan, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will declare Amarinder’s name as the chief ministerial candidate when he comes to Punjab to campaign “in the next few days”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd