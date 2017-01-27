PM Modi says Congress a ‘sinking ship’, Punjab wants Badal back as CM

PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal at the rally in Jalandhar. (Source: ANI photo) PM Narendra Modi and Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal at the rally in Jalandhar. (Source: ANI photo)

Addressing a SAD-BJP coalition rally in Jalandhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the Congress a “sinking ship” and accused it of practicing “politics of destruction” in the last 70 years. “It (Congress) is a boat that has sunk. When there is nothing left in it to be salvaged, will the people of Punjab ever think of even stepping into it?” said PM Modi. With Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi raking up the issue of drug menace in the state at a rally in Majitha earlier today, PM Modi hit back at him, saying, “Some people are taking politics to a new low by tarnishing the image of the youth of Punjab.” He added that the pride of Punjabis has been tarnished by such statements and the Assembly polls in the state are the best way to reply to such remarks. The prime minister also targeted the Congress for entering into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. “In UP, Congress at first bad mouthed the Samajwadi Party. But when they saw the family feud in SP they went ahead and made alliance with the SP,” said PM Modi.

Claiming that the people of Punjab wants to see Parkash Singh Badal as the state’s chief minister once again, PM Modi praised him for never changing political parties in his years of public service and always working towards uniting the Sikhs and Hindus. “The people of Punjab will vote like they did 5 years ago. They’ll again bring back Parkash Singh Badal as the chief minister,” said PM Modi.

Speaking on the One Rank One Pension Scheme, PM Modi accused the Congress of keeping it on hold for 48 years. “We implemented the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme. They (Congress) had kept it on hold for 48 years,” he said. On demonetisation, he claimed that a few are worried that the public funds they had embezzled in the last 70 years are now at risk. “Kuch log bohot pareshan hain kyunki unki 70 saal ki kamayi doob rahi hai, loot loot ke jama kiya wo khatre mein pad gaya,” PM Modi said.

He promised to bring the waters of Sindhu river to follow through Punjab. “The water of the Sindhu river that flows to Pakistan, the water belongs to India and we will make that water flow in Punjab,” he said. Thanking PM Modi for attending the election rally, CM Badal urged Punjab voters to not bring the Congress back to power as its policy was to “divide and rule” . “To rule in Punjab, Congress’ policy is to ‘divide and rule’. I want to thank Modiji for giving so much love to Punjab, and a lot more,” said Badal.

