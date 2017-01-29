Narendra Modi attacking AAP out of frustration, alleges party

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP Sunday alleged that his attack on the party reflects the “frustration of a failed leader” staring at a “big defeat” in Punjab and Goa Assembly polls. The party’s reaction came after the Prime Minister launched an offensive against it at an election rally in Faridkot in Punjab, calling AAP an “outsider” that is “dreaming of creating its own world” at the cost of Punjab and asked voters to send it back from where it had come.

AAP also challenged BJP for a debate on the performance of the Delhi government as compared to that of the Modi government at the Centre.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desperate attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party in election-bound states of Punjab and Goa reflect the frustration of a failed leader staring at a big defeat in both states at the hands of the AAP,” it said in a statement.

AAP said that “shaken” by the positive campaign of AAP which is getting “widespread support” from all sections in Punjab, “Modi, whose party is a junior partner in the discredited ruling coalition of the state, appeared lost in an election rally at Kotkapura in Faridkot district of Punjab, where crowds were brought in buses from far-off areas”.