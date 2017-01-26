Mullanpur village: Farmers get sleepless nights

Residents of Mullanpur village claim that the local administration has failed to address

Stray cattle are giving sleepless nights to farmers of villages near Mullanpur Garibdas. The farmers have been forced to spend their nights in the cold just to protect their wheat crop from being destroyed by stray cattle. Irked over this, the residents of these villages are now taking up the issue with their candidates. Gurmail Singh, a resident of Majri village in Kharar constituency, said, “The local administration has failed to control stray cattle, which mostly include bulls. These animals wreak havoc in our fields forcing us to spend sleepless nights. We have asked the administration many times to find a solution to this problem, but nobody listened to us.”

He added that whenever any candidate comes to their village, he takes up the issue with him, but no one has a permanent solution for it. “Every year, stray cattle destroy our crops and we cannot do anything. Two years ago, bulls destroyed half an acre of maize. I had to sit in my field for the entire night. We just want the administration to find a permanent solution to this problem,” Gurmail said. Another resident of the same village, Ninder Singh, who was attending an election meeting, said that since their fields were near the forest area, all the farmers made temporary sheds to save their crops.

“We asked the administration to allow us to put barbed wires around our fields, but they did not allow us to do so. There is no other solution to this problem. We cannot kill the animals, but the administration must allow us to put barbed wires,” Ninder said. Sukhdeep Singh of Parol village said last year, stray bulls destroyed his wheat crop on two acres and they could not do anything to save it. “We raised the issue with the local administration. We also approached the then Halka in-charge, Ujagar Singh Badali, to help us, but no one came forward,” Sukhdeep said. “This time as well, we have raised the issue with our candidates, but they have no solution. They will again leave us in the lurch after we cast our votes. There won’t be any solution to our problem,” Sukhdeep said.

Similarly, Gurdeep Singh Deepa, a resident of Bhagindi village, said most of the animals come from the forest. He alleged that sometimes the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation leaves the animals in their area which adds to their problem. “There should be a ban on leaving stray animals in our area. Our candidates can raise such issues at the higher level. We give them votes, but they do not bother about these problems. We cannot take such issues with the authorities of other states,” he added.