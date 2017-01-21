Mohali: We’re a better party, vote for us, says Alka Lamba

Latest News

By: Express News Service | Mohali | Published:January 21, 2017 6:17 am

AAP MLA from Delhi Alka Lamba started campaign in Mohali on Friday. A team from Delhi arrived in the city for helping party candidate Narinder Singh Shergill.

Lamba campaigned with her team in different sectors. She appealed to people to vote for her party. “We don’t know the outcome but vote for us as we are a better party than the two oldest parties,” Lamba said. Apart from Lamba, a six-member team from Delhi, too, arrived in the city on Thursday.

