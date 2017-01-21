Mohali was known for industry… SAD-BJP rule will be considered anti-industry: Balbir Singh Sidhu

Balbir Sidhu, Congress candidate from Mohali, campaigns at Behlolpur village in Mohali district on Friday. Express Balbir Sidhu, Congress candidate from Mohali, campaigns at Behlolpur village in Mohali district on Friday. Express

IT’S 8 am and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu’s Phase VII residence is abuzz with activity. His supporters have started coming in and his schedule for the day is ready.

After having his breakfast comprising three plain chapatis, daal and some curd, he leaves his house at 8.50 am as he has to attend a meeting at Gigemajra village where 10 people are set to join the Congress.

Residents of Gigemajra village are ready to welcome Sidhu and the organisers start calling Sidhu’s personal assistant to know about their arrival time. With two Innova SUVs in his cavalcade, Sidhu reaches Gigemajra village around 9.20 am. He meets the villagers who have organised the meeting and addresses a gathering.

The first issue Sidhu takes up is the lack of a women’s college in the district. He emphasises the need for educating girls and promises jobs to one member of every family.

As most of the people in the gathering are labourers, Sidhu raises the demonetisation issue. Alleging that the BJP government has committed the biggest blunder, he discusses the problems faced by the common man post-demonetisation — from postponing marriages to stopping construction works. The meeting ends with 10 people joining the Congress. After honouring the new entrants in the party with siropas and offering them sweets, Sidhu seeks permission of the villagers to go to another village, Jheurheri, where he has to attend another meeting.

When Sidhu leaves in his car, a middle-aged woman, Gurmail Kaur, stops his vehicle and asks him to solve her problem — there is no sewerage facility in the village. Sidhu promises to look into her problem after winning the election.

On his way to Jheruheri village, Sidhu shares his plans for the constituency if he is elected for the second time: he wants to establish a women’s college in the district and bring more industry as it is the mainstay of a strong economy.

“Mohali was known for industry, but most of the industry has moved out. If we want to create more jobs, the industry is needed. SAD-BJP rule will always be considered anti-industry,” he says.

Sidhu’s next stop is Jheruheri village where the international airport was inaugurated with much fanfare last year. It is 9.55 am. Sidhu’s supporters are already waiting for him.

When Sidhu starts his address, he again takes up the issues he did at Gigemajra village but this time he attacks the AAP. He terms the party “outsider” and its leaders “opportunists”.

At the village where people became millionaires overnight when their land was acquired for the international airport at high prices, Sidhu does not let go of the opportunity to discuss the slump in the real estate market.

“When the Congress was in power from 2002 to 2007, farmers got rich as their lands were sold at very high prices. But in the last 10 years, the rates have come down. Vote for us, we will again take the state to economic highs,” he says. Sidhu admits that he could not get all the works implemented as their party was not in power and he had to depend on the MPLAD funds only.

“Yes, there are some works which I could not do as we were not in power, but I distributed grants to people for the repair of sewerage lines and other basic needs,” he says.

Satnam Singh, a local farmer who attends the meeting, is silent about his choice of the candidate. He says that after selling their lands, farmers have no work now and they hope the candidates will help them overcome this problem.

“Many people have spent their money, some bought lands and some only cars. Now there is nothing left for us. We want jobs for our children but candidates are making old promises only,” the farmer says.

After addressing the meeting at Jheruheri, Sidhu leaves for Behlolpur, Badheri and Jhampur villages. On the way after drinking half a bottle of mineral water, he calls the airport a project of the Congress government.

“The proposal of the airport was passed in 2006 by Manmohan Singh. Unfortunately we could not come to power in 2007 and SAD-BJP took the credit for this project,” the Congress candidate says.

On his way to Jhampur village from Jheurheri, Sidhu meets some of his supporters who have been waiting for him. He reaches Jhampur at 11.45 am. At Jhampur, Gurpreet Singh, a 26-year-old unemployed graduate, says that he wants jobs, not promises. He claims he will listen to all the candidates and then make his choice of the candidate.

“Balbir Sidhu is a local candidate while SAD and AAP have fielded new faces. I will listen to all the candidates. Attending a particular meeting does not mean that I will vote for a particular candidate,” says the youth.

After addressing a gathering of his supporters, Sidhu goes to Behlolpur village. In the audience there are some ex-servicemen, so Sidhu raises the issue of surgical strikes. He says that the Centre has committed a blunder by revealing their secret mission. But he does not touch on the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP), something Fauja Singh who served in the Army wanted to hear from Sidhu.

Sidhu concludes his campaign around 5.30 pm at Parmaar motors at Badmajra village after taking a rest for around two hours. At his last meeting of the day, Sidhu says that if their party comes to power, he will become a minister and claims the problems like delay in Kajauli waterworks, city bus service and need-based policy are on his priority list.