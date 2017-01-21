Mohali: SAD candidate’s wife holds dinner party, RO to issue notice

SAD CANDIDATE Tejinder Pal Sidhu’s wife has invited controversy after an election flying squad sent a report to the higher officials that she organised a dinner party at PCA in Phase 9 on Thursday night.

SDM-cum-Returning Officer Anuprita Johal said that she came to know about the party and she had reported the matter to her higher officials. She added that the SAD candidate’s wife did not take any permission from them, so they would issue a notice for it. Johal said that it’s mandatory to take permission of the election staff to organise dinner parties as the Election Commission does not allow such parties.

Earlier, notices were issued to SAD and Congress for organising parties in a hotel in Phase 3A and Tulip hotel respectively.